Insider Buying: Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Rating) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$80,000.

Greencastle Resources Price Performance

VGN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 250.51, a quick ratio of 249.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.

Get Greencastle Resources alerts:

About Greencastle Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greencastle Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North projects located in Saskatchewan, as well as the Ferrier project located in Alberta, Canada.

