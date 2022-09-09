Insider Buying: Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Rating) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$80,000.
VGN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 250.51, a quick ratio of 249.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.
