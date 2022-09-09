Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$35,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,095,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,333,466.30.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,207.50.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares bought 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,005.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Osisko Metals

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.