Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Purchases 4,575 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,575 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.05 per share, with a total value of $169,503.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.4 %

PFX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

