Insider Buying: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Buys 204,530 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 204,530 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$69,540.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,177,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,800,340.14.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 369,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,667. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00. The stock has a market cap of C$131.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

About Santacruz Silver Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.