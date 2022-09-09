Insider Buying: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Buys 204,530 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 204,530 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$69,540.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,177,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,800,340.14.
Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 369,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,667. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00. The stock has a market cap of C$131.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.
About Santacruz Silver Mining
