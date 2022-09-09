Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $15,847.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Michael Henry purchased 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry purchased 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $7,150.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 279,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

