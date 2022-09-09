Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 6,767 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

3D Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

3D Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,479,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.