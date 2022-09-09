Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.80. 656,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.