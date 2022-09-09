Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells 19,224 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares in the company, valued at $98,246,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Liquidity Services Trading Down 4.1 %
LQDT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.41. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
