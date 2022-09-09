Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,035. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

