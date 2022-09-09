Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,035. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
