Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,516,890 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

National CineMedia Stock Down 2.7 %

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 924,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

