Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 4,187 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $102,958.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,890 shares in the company, valued at $882,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance
REPX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The firm has a market cap of $476.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.
Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
See Also
