Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 448,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,137. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.