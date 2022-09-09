Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $20,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,402 shares in the company, valued at $68,652.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 4.8 %

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

