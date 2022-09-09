INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Trading Down 0.1%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 112,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of INSU Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

