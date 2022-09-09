Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 569,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,159,098. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

