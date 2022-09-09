Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,245 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $73,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

