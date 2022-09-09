International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Seaways by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,140. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,492. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

