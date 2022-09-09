International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 5.1%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.41. 12,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 590,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

International Seaways Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $818,140. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

