Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Trimmed by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $7.07 on Friday, reaching $446.11. 17,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.48.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

