Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $181,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,336. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $239.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

