Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

