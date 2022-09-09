Investors Purchase High Volume of Cassava Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 21,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,986 call options.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $31.78. 34,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,796. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.51. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

