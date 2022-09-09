Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,768 shares.The stock last traded at $38.22 and had previously closed at $38.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

