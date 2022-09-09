iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,119 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $118,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

