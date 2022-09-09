iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 431,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 265,745 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

