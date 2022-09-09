iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.09 and last traded at $82.97. Approximately 6,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,953,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,557,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,047,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter.

