iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $240.27. 49,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,347. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

