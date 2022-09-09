iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Geller Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 828.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.82. The company had a trading volume of 659,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

