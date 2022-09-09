iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $181,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.70. 135,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.06 and its 200-day moving average is $414.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.