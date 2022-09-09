iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. 2,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,826. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

