iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

