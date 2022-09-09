Isiklar Coin Price Hits $0.31 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $119,312.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide.”

