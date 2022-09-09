James Huang Buys 19,162 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 19,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,540.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,562.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang purchased 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.

On Wednesday, August 24th, James Huang bought 5,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32.

CASI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,370. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

CASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

