Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 1,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

