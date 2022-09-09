Jeff D. Barlow Sells 14,480 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.23. 443,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,597. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.