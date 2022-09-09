Jennifer Mccord Sells 1,250 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $10,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 3.1 %

SUMO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 910,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

