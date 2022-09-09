Jennifer Mccord Sells 1,250 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $10,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 3.1 %

SUMO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 910,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.