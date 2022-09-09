John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.58

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.