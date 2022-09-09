JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €13.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNCRY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.94.

UniCredit Stock Up 4.0 %

UNCRY stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

