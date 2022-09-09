JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a current ratio of 76.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.42%.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 20,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

