Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 1,721 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $31,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,752,509 shares in the company, valued at $122,895,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $14,848.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $372.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.51. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

