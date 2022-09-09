KARMA (KARMA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

