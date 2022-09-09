Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.38. 2,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 626,498 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

