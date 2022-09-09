KeyCorp Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $45.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.08.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

CARR stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.