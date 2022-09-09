KeyCorp Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $310.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.20.

WSO stock opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

