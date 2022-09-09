Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 118.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 2,092,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

