Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $125,070.99 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $125,070.99 and $7,187.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

