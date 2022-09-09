Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.2 %

BAC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

