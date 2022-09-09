Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.