Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys 970 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.89 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

