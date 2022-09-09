Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

